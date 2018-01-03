Cold & Dry !

by Shane Butler

Our bitter cold weather pattern will be reinforced with more cold air the next few days. This means temps will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s for lows and daytime high temps will struggle to reach 40 degrees. You factor in the winds and wind chills will make it feel like lower teens at times. If you’re ready to feel a break from the extreme cold, your in luck and its going to take place this weekend. Temps at or below freezing will be possible through Sunday morning but Sunday afternoon temps climb into the 50s. It will be even warmer with upper 50s to lower 60s by Monday. No doubt warmer but its also going to get wet. A disturbance will swing through here Sunday night into Monday and it’s a decent rain maker. Rainfall potential of up to 1 inch will be possible across the area. It’s back to clear and dry conditions Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. One thing to note, we will experience another cool down behind the rain activity but nothing like we’ve seen here lately.