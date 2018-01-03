A Few More Very Cold Nights Ahead

by Ben Lang

The bitter cold (by Alabama standards at least) will continue for a few more nights at least. For Wednesday afternoon, our sky will become mostly sunny across east Alabama. High temperatures will reach the low 40s, but with an increasing northwest wind, feels-like temperatures will remain in the 30s. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop quickly again after sunset. Plus, with the winds staying up tonight, wind chills will be in the teens through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be cold and sunny with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday and Friday night will also be cold, with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Make sure to leave those faucets dripping a tiny bit overnight for the next few nights. Also, bring pets and plants inside.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel though. On Sunday high temperatures should finally make it back to the lower 50s. Lows on Saturday night only fall to the low 40s. Rain returns on Monday, but with a high temperature near 60. Even after that chance for rain, we will still see highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.