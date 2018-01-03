Crimson Tide Fans Pumped After Playoff Win

by George McDonald

Alabama fans are basking in the afterglow of the Crimson Tide’s win over Clemson in the college football playoff.

And high hopes are building for another Crimson Tide national championship.

The Bama defense stood up and powered the team to a decisive victory over top-ranked Clemson Monday night.

Now Tide fans have their sights set on the team winning National Championship number 17. They’ll have to beat a Georgia team led by former Tide assistant coach Kirby Smart.

“I’m not worried. Not worried. This is a father-son game and I feel like the father is going to come out on top,” said Tide fan Terria Herron.

“And by chance if we don’t I’m always proud of Kirby, he’s still an Alabama man, but we’re gone roll. The Tide always rolls on without a doubt.”

A Crimson Tide victory would also give Coach Saban his 6th national title tying him with Bear Bryant for most national championships won by a coach.