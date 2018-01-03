Montgomery Teen Charged with Reckless Murder in Foster Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a death investigation into the December 20, 2017, fatal shooting of an adult male.

MPD detectives charged Jacquarius Foxhall, 18, of Montgomery with one count each of reckless felony murder and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. Foxhall was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Following his arrest, Foxhall was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was being held under bonds totaling $165,000.

At about 12:40 p.m. December 20, MPD Patrol and Fire Medics responded to the 1800 block of Foster Street in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival they located an adult male who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting initially were unknown. Further investigation indicates that Foxhall was recklessly discharging a firearm at a vehicle when the victim, a family member of the suspect, who was sitting in a separate vehicle

was fatally struck. Because the victim was killed during the commission of a felony, in which Foxhall participated, Foxhall was charged with reckless felony murder. There were no other injuries.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.