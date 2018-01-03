Morning Flurries, Colder Air Arrives Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a cloudy start to the day, with some snow flurries, but no need to panic, no accumulations. For today, most of if not all of Central Alabama should see temperatures rise above freezing and head to near 40 degrees. Expect more clouds in the morning, but then decreasing by the afternoon.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The next surge of Arctic air moves in tonight. After a low in the upper teens and lower 20s, we won’t get past the upper 30s, and yet another hard freeze is likely early Friday morning with lows in the teens most communities across Alabama. Friday’s high will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s; no risk of any snow or ice as the air stays very dry.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another morning in the teens early Saturday as the weekend begins, but we should see a high in the 40s Saturday afternoon with a sunny sky. We continue the warming trend into Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Late in the day clouds will begin to increase and we should go cloudy overnight ahead of our next rain maker early next week.

NEXT WEEK: Rain returns to Alabama Monday with rainfall amounts in the 1/2 to one inch range, That system exits rapidly and by Tuesday, drier and colder air moves back into the state through mid-week. The air won’t be as cold as what we are dealing with now, but will still be around 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year, with highs will be mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Stay warm!

Ryan