Two Auburn Players Skipping Senior Season to Enter NFL Draft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis and tailback Kamryn Pettway are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

Both announced their decisions Wednesday on social media. Tailback Kerryon Johnson has also declared his plans to turn pro.

Davis is a second-team Associated Press All-American who started all three seasons at Auburn, including as a true freshman.

He is projected as an early round pick with some mock drafts having him go in the first round.

Davis had 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception this season. Coach Gus Malzahn called him “a model of consistency” and said he played an important role in Auburn’s defensive success.

Pettway played in only five games this season due to injuries and suspension. He ran for 305 yards and five touchdowns after leading the Southeastern Conference in yards per game in 2016.

__

