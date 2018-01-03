Wilcox Co. Couple Kicks Off New Year with Twins

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The start of a new year is a time of new beginnings for a lot of people.

And that’s especially true for people who start off the new year with a new baby.

A Wilcox County couple is the proud parents of the first set of twins delivered in Selma in 2018.

“Yeah, they actually was the first set of twins born in Alabama in 2018, so they’re already making history, legendary and the best is yet to come,” said the twins’ aunt April Moton.

Fraternal twins, JaKobi and JaKarli, were born Tuesday night at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

“Twins are delivered more frequently than people think but around the 1st or so, I would doubt that its something that’s done, unless it was a scheduled type thing,” said Dr. William Michael Stevens.

JaKobi was born at 8:06 and his little sister, JaKarli, was born 50 minutes later.

Hospital officials say JaKobi weighed in at 6 lbs 5 oz and JaKarli weighed 6 lbs 4 oz.

Both twins are 20 inches long.