Cold Night Ahead !

by Shane Butler

The Arctic air is still in place and we will feel every bit of it overnight but this cold weather pattern will be coming to an end this weekend. In the mean time, clear skies and light winds set the stage for upper teens to lower 20s tonight. Abundant sunshine is back and temps warm into the mid 40s Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both start out cold but temps will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s. These temps will put an end to our latest Arctic blast. A few spots could even see lower 60s on Monday. The warmer temps will come with an increase in moisture and that spells rain for us. A good soaking is setting up for the area starting late Sunday and continuing through Monday. Rainfall potential of .50 to 1 inch will be possible. The rain activity departs and it’s back to sunny and dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Looks like we catch a break from the extreme cold all next week. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s while highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.