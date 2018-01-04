Alabama, Georgia Congressmen Make Wager on National Championship Game

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Congressmen Bradley Byrne (R-AL) and Drew Ferguson (R-GA) today announced a friendly wager on the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. Ferguson is staking Chick-fil-a on a Bulldog victory, and Byrne is risking Alabama seafood for a Crimson Tide win.

Congressman Byrne said: “We saw a mean, aggressive, and inspired Alabama team roll past Clemson, and I expect to see the same intensity against Georgia. I fully expect Nick Saban to move to 12-0 against his former assistants as Kirby Smart remains a mentee to one of the greatest coaches of all time.”

 

Congressman Ferguson said: “All I have to say is if Brian Daboll thought Nick Saban was harsh during the Sugar Bowl, he is in for a rude awakening when he faces Roquan Smith and the Georgia Defense.”

Byrne is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law. Ferguson attended the University of Georgia before gaining early acceptance to the Medical College of Georgia.

