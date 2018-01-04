Cold and Blustery Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

A new surge of bitterly cold, Arctic air invaded Alabama last night on the back side of the deep Atlantic low. We are in the upper teens and mid 20s early this morning, and the day will be sunny and cold with a high in the upper 30s, with wind chill values between 10-25° much of the day. Not much change for Friday after a low in the teens the afternoon highs will be in the lower 40s with a sunny sky. The hard freeze warning continues for the area through at least Friday morning as well/

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold again with a low between 18 and 23, but we rise into the 40s Saturday afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Then, Sunday’s high will be close to 50 as winds veer around to the south. The sky Sunday will be partly sunny, but clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely statewide Monday; amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely with a high in the upper 50s. No issues with snow or ice. Then, the rest of the week looks relatively quiet and dry with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Nothing like the cold air we are experiencing this week.

Stay warm!

Ryan