Montgomery Community Centers Open As Warming Stations

Jalea Brooks
Posted:
Updated:

by Jalea Brooks

From the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency: Here is a list of the Montgomery community centers that will be open for residents looking to get out of the cold during the day, including hours and days of operation.

NOTE: These are not overnight shelters; they are locations open during the hours normal shelters are closed.

 

The  Montgomery Co. EMA and the Red Cross has opened an overnight warming station until Friday
at Buelah Baptist Church,  ( 3703 Rosa L Parks Ave, Montgomery, AL 36105 ) from 5pm- 8am.

 

