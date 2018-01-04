Two People Shot During Domestic Dispute in Orrville

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A domestic disturbance in Dallas County ends with two people shot.

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Capt. Mike Granthum says the shooting happened Tuesday night on County Road 340 in Orrville.

Granthum says an argument between Roberta Tower and Jeffery Cochran escalated into a physical fight.

And that’s when Cochran got a gun and shot Tower in the neck.

Then shot himself in the hip.

“The sad situation about this whole thing is that there were actually kids in the house that actually witnessed this whole incident,” said Granthum.

“They were able to give us a, an account of what took place. And they told us that the verbal altercation got real heated and the next thing they know they heard a gunshot.”

Granthum says Cochran and Tower are both in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

He says when Cochran is released from the hospital he’ll be arrested and charged with domestic violence assault first-degree.