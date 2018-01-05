Bats Found Inside Southlawn Middle School Gym

by Rashad Snell

Gray bats have been found inside the gym at Southlawn Middle School in Montgomery.

The bats are endangered. A company has been hired to come in and humanely remove the bats and release them.

School officials say this is not affecting school operations as the bats are not dangerous as some students have seen them while they were in the gym. The number of bats in the school has yet to be determined.

The Alabama Department of Conservation is also coming to look at them.