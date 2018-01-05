Cold Night But Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

The Arctic air lingers over the deep south but it’s about to give way to a slightly warmer air mass this weekend. Saturday starts out cold in the low to mid 20s but with abundant sunshine a nice recovery into the upper 40s to near 50 by early afternoon. Another below freezing morning is ahead for Sunday but afternoon temps will hover in the lower to mid 50s. That will be the last of the bitter cold air for now. The overall trend is for temps to be warmer all of next week.That’s due in part to southerly winds but along with the warmth comes moisture and that means rain is on the way. We expect a cloudy and wet Monday with a decent rainfall of .50 to 1 inch potential across our area. The heavy rain will move out late Monday but we’re not so sure the chance for rain will go away for Tuesday through Thursday. Model data wants to hold onto the idea showers stick around. Fortunately, temps will be well above freezing so no wintry precipitation threat for us. Another disturbance will be moving into the region on Friday and this one will be a rain maker for the area. Once the rains out of the way, colder air returns for that weekend.