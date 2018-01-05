Fire at Home of Roy Moore Accuser Being Investigated for Arson

by Lillie Dunn

The Etowah County Arson Task Force and Etowah County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a recent house fire at the home of Tina Johnson, who accused Roy Moore of grabbing her in his office.

Investigators are speaking to a person of interest, but warrants have not been obtained in this case.

The ongoing investigation does not lead to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him.

More details will be released when warrants are obtained.