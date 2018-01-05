Frigid Friday Morning, Warming Trend Begins

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: After the frigid start to the day, expect another day full of sunshine, but once again it stays unseasonably cold with temperatures 10-15 degrees below average; Friday’s high will be in the lower and mid 40s.

STRANGE CLOUDS ARE CIRCLING ANTARCTICA: NASA’s AIM spacecraft is monitoring a vast ring of noctilucent (night-shining) clouds circling Antarctica. These strange clouds, formed at the edge of space by ice-frosted specks of meteor smoke, may be linked through recently discovered teleconnections to cold weather patterns in the USA.

WEEKEND WARMING TREND: One more very cold morning in the lower 20s early Saturday as the weekend begins, but we should see highs in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon with a sunny sky. We continue the warming trend into Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Late in the day clouds will begin to increase and we should go cloudy overnight ahead of our next rain maker early next week.

NEXT WEEK: Rain returns to Alabama Monday; amounts should be in the 1/2 to one inch range, followed by cooler, drier air for much of next week as the weather pattern will be relatively calm. Tuesday through Thursday, expect plenty of sunshine with cool afternoons, but temperatures should moderate slowly going from the upper 40s and lower 50s to perhaps lower 60s. Nights will be mainly clear with lows mainly in the 30s. The next rain maker looks to arrive towards the end of the week on Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

Ryan