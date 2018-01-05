Long-time Broadcaster, Selma-Native Bill Bolen Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Longtime Alabama television anchor Bill Bolen has died.

An obituary published by Bolen’s family says he died Thursday. He was 89.

The family didn’t release a cause of death, but Bolen had been under hospice care.

Bolen was a Selma native who began his broadcasting career in radio. He moved to television and spent 41 years at Birmingham’s WBRC-TV before retiring in 2010.

Bolen is a member of the Communications Hall of Fame at the University of Alabama. He also served in the Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard and Reserves until his retirement in 1979.

Bolen is survived by four children and grandchildren. His wife Vivian preceded him in death.

Services are planned for Saturday at Brookwood Baptist Church in Birmingham.

