MPD Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early-morning motor vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality.

On Friday, Jan 5, 2018, at about 2:20 a.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to Woodley Road between Waverly Drive and Churchill Drive in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

The passenger, Dominique Mosby, 28, of Montgomery sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult female driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. MPD’s investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling north on Woodley Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.