Police Release Photos of Bank Robbery Suspect

by Stefanie Hicks

Police have released photos of the man they say robbed a Montgomery bank.

Crimestoppers says the man robbed the P-N-C Bank in the 5300 block of Atlanta Highway just after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the suspect is over 6 feet tall and was wearing a fake brown beard. The suspect got away with unknown amount of money.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at (334) 215-stop. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.