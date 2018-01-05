Selma Hospital Provides Helping Hand After House Fire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County woman is trying to put her life back together after her home is destroyed by a fire.

Shirley Thompson is a longtime employee at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

Thompson says she lost everything when her house was gutted by fire last Saturday.

Now, the staff at the hospital has rallied around Thompson to provide a helping hand to a co-worker in a time of need.

Tyler Adkins is the Chief Financial Officer at Vaughan.

“The cafeteria is cooking them meals, two or three times a week,” said Adkins.

“We raised money. LifePoint, the public company that we work for has a disaster fund that I think they’re are going to be able to contribute a couple of thousand dollars to her as it relates to getting her back on her feet.”

Noone was injured in the fire but the home is a total loss.

Thompson did not have insurance on her home.

“I really want to thank the Vaughan so much for everything they have done for me. And I know they truly love me,” said Thompson.