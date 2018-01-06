Alabama SBI Meets With Family Of Ulysses Wilkerson

by Jonathan Thomas

On Friday, January 5th, 2018, representatives from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office met with immediate family members, and their attorneys, of the seventeen year-old juvenile arrested by the Troy Police Department on December 23rd, 2017. SBI’s standard practice is to meet with at least one member of the immediate family in all its Use of Force type investigations, if at all possible. These meetings are to: introduce the family to the SBI representative thereby providing the family with an SBI point-of-contact, explain the investigative process to the family, and address questions and/or concerns of the family. In this case, an attorney representing the juvenile required, in writing, that all communication from SBI to the family be made through the attorney’s office. SBI complied with this request and awaited a date and time that agreed with the family and their attorneys.

It is understandable for members of the family and other concerned citizens to have questions. It is SBI’s responsibility to collect, report and communicate all related facts in a properly legal manner so that the criminal justice system is best equipped to render a finding. SBI does not condone any premature releases of information that could jeopardize the rights of all involved parties and/or undermine the course of justice.

SBI welcomes more interaction with the family and the juvenile through their attorneys, as needed to ensure the family is kept as informed as possible, and to ensure that all related facts and evidence are documented.