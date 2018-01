Manhunt Underway At Vaughn Lakes Apartments

by Jonathan Thomas

MONTGOMERY POLICE HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR A MAN REPORTEDLY ARMED WITH A GUN NEAR THE BLOUNT CULTURAL PARK FOR A COUPLE OF HOURS THIS AFTERNOON.AN APARTMENT COMPLEX ON VAUGHN ROAD HAS BEEN EVACUATED AS OFFICERS INVESTIGATE AN INCIDENT IN WHICH A CAR REPORTEDLY OVERTURNED WITH PEOPLE INSIDE. APARTMENT RESIDENTS TOLD ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK THEY SAW SEVERAL POLICE CARS AND A CIVILIAN CAR TURNED UPSIDE DOWN IN A DITCH. A POLICE HELICOPTER AND THE TACH-SQUAD ARE SEARCHING FOR THE GUNMAN AT THIS HOUR. Today’s shootings are breaking stories–we’ll pass on any new information as it becomes available.