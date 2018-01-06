One More Cold Night

Warmer Temps, but a rainy and cloudy week ahead.

by Ben Lang

Another pleasantly sunny afternoon has come and gone for central and south Alabama. Temperatures are warmer so far today than the last couple, and that trend looks to continue for Sunday and into the new week. However, those warmer temperatures come at the expense of the abundant sunshine.

However, for tonight the sky remains clear, which will allow temperatures to drop well below freezing again. Lows will fall to the mid 20s for most locations by sunrise Sunday. Sunday starts off sunny, but some clouds are likely to move in by the afternoon. An east to southeast wind will help temperatures warm to low to mid 50s. Models have backed off on showers moving in during the early evening, and it now appears that all of the rain will stay west of us until closer to midnight. Also, models have backed off on the amount and coverage of rain on Monday. Still, at least some rain will be a decent bet throughout Monday, so be sure to have your rain gear on hand. Highs should reach the middle to upper 50s despite the clouds/rain

A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. However, another more significant chance for rain arrives in the Thursday to Friday time-frame. That will be ahead of a cold frontal boundary that will swing through next weekend. Early indications are that that will bring a return of cooler temperatures with highs near 50, lows near 30 for next Saturday and Sunday.