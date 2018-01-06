Shooting Leaves Two Dead and One Injured

by Jonathan Thomas

Montgomery- MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Maury Street and S. Hull St. in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival three adult male victims were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the adult males were pronounced deceased on scene and one was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.