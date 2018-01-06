Two Dead in Montgomery Shooting
No names from MPD so far
Two men are dead and a third person injured after a shooting in the Montgomery Garden District off Hull Street. Police released a statement about the shooting Saturday night:
The initial investigation indicates that the shooting was not a random act and the subjects involved may be known to each other. The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.
(Photo courtesy Jim Yeaman)