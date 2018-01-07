Man Missing 10 Days found Dead.

Truck ran off road, into pond.

by Tim Lennox

State officials say the body of a missing West Alabama man has been found in his truck in a pond near the Sumter County Line…ten days after he apparently ran off Highway 39, struck some trees and ended up upside-down in a pond.

The victim is identified as 61 year old William Anthony Scott of Emelle. His family says he owned Anthony’s lounge in Geiger and had traveled to Tuscaloosa to drive some family members home after Christmas. He went missing on the return trip.

The story by Mississippi TV Station WTOK about Scott being missing included this:

Sheriff Brian Harris says on the day that Scott went missing he was driving his 2002 maroon Chevy Tahoe. “It is very concerning to me that an upstanding citizen like Mr. Scott, a business owner, hasn’t turned up,” says Harris.

No immediate funeral plans announced.