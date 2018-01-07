Rain Arrives Tonight

by Ben Lang

A video forecast will be available after our 10PM show on CBS 8 and ABC 32. In the meantime, you can check out our college football national championship special airing in place of our regular 5:30 newscast.

After some sunny and dry (but COLD) days, we’re finally going to see some rain in the forecast as early as tonight. Fortunately, we will have temperatures well above freezing for tonight, so we don’t have to worry about a messy Monday morning commute. However, with temperatures somewhere between the upper 30s to low 40s, we will have a cold rain for Monday morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound a bit into the low and mid 50s. Expect a cloudy sky throughout the day, and periods of showers are likely.

Most of the rain should depart Monday night, but a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will be much milder, in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures on Tuesday will warm back to the low and middle 60s, despite a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers are also possible through the day, but the chance is low at around 20%. Wednesday and Thursday look warmer still. Expect highs in the mid 60s Wednesday, and upper 60s Thursday. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain enters the forecast on Thursday ahead of our next frontal boundary.

After Monday, Friday looks like the next best chance for rain this week with the approach of a cold front. Most of the rain should clear the area by early Saturday, but cooler air arrives behind that front. Highs on Saturday/Sunday will be near 50/upper 40s. Lows near 30/mid and upper 20s.