Saban vs. Smart: Fans Sound Off

It will be teacher versus student in Monday's night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0306

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart served as defensive coordinator for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide for ten years.

But, can the protégé beat his former boss?

Fans say it’s a match-up made in football heaven.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will try for a record-tying sixth National Championship.

“I just like his personality, just the type of guy he is,” said Bama fan Tiffany Postell.

“He gets them right,” said fellow Bama fan Ladarius Jackson. “At the second half if they ain’t doing right, he get them right.”

Across the sidelines, Kirby Smart will attempt to lead Georgia to its first National Championship since 1980.

Fans say the two head coaches share more than a few traits.

“They’re both intense, Kirby probably goes up and down the field more than Nick does,” said Andy Lane. “He’s excited to be where he’s at I’m sure in two years.”

But when it comes to winning, fans side with Saban when asked the question “do you think that Smart can beat Saban?”

“Absolutely not,” said Aric England. “He’s a Sabanite, he’s going down.”

“He’s got a chance, but it ain’t going to happen, not this year,” said Johnny Bello.

Confident Bama fans say it’ll be tough to defeat a dynasty — and the head coach that built it.

If Smart gets a win Monday night, he would become Saban’s first former assistant to defeat his old boss. For the record, former coaching assistants are zero for 11 in reunion game match-ups with Saban.