Shootings at Hospitals

3 incidents Since November 1st, latest early this morning.

by Tim Lennox

There has been gunfire outside an Alabama Hospital for the third time in recent weeks..

The most recent happened at Bullock County Hospital early today…The Union Springs Police Chief says five people were injured, two critically. They are at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.

Chief Danny Jackson say the shooting started during an argument between two groups of people driving in separate cars, and continued when they arrived with wounded people at the Bullock County Hospital. Watch for the story tonight at 10:00 on Alabama News News Network on CBS 8 or ABC Montgomery.

The earlier incidents happened in Selma and Montgomery.

On November 1st a man was wounded in the parking lot of Baptist South Hospital. And on December 21st, a man shot his wife in the leg during an argument in the parking lot of Vaughn Regional Medical Center in Selma.