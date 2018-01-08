Bama Fans Ready for Game Day in Atlanta

by Alabama News Network Staff

Game day is here in Atlanta for the college football national championship. Alabama and Georgia will play in an all-SEC showdown that has Bama fans ready for kickoff.

We have crews in Atlanta following fans who are counting down the minutes until the Crimson Tide takes the field. Those fans have been through some ups and downs during the season, but they are confident Coach Nick Saban can beat his former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart and bring home another championship.