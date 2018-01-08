Cool, Wet Monday; Warmer Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS: A cloudy, raw, and wet day for Alabama to start the work week, as a soaking rain is expected. Rain amounts should be in the one inch range; some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe weather. We should reach the low 50s this afternoon.

CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: For fans headed to Atlanta for Monday’s national championship game, there is a window this morning when freezing rain is expected across North Georgia, including the Atlanta Metro, with potential for a little bridge icing, but this should be a temporary issue, and temperatures should be above freezing in Atlanta by late morning. For the afternoon and through the evening hours, rain is likely, so take some rain gear if you plan on walking to Mercedes Benz Stadium. The high in Atlanta Monday will be in the lower 40s.

WARMER WEEK OF WEATHER AHEAD: Tuesday and Wednesday, expect a warmer air mass over the state, as our flow becomes more zonal, and highs will be in the upper 50s to even mid and upper 60s. To our south, a cut-off low will sit on the Gulf of Mexico, and will actually increase our moisture levels for these days, so we are likely to see more clouds than sun, with the chance for a few isolated showers, but most of the activity will stay closer to the Gulf Coast.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A deep trough begins to dig south and will cause a storm system to develop over the Plains and move east, dragging with it a cold front. Rain chances will be increase Thursday, but it looks as though the more organized rain and storms arrive Thursday night and Friday with the cold front. At this time, not expecting severe weather, but of course we will be watching it through the week. Highs Thursday will once again be well into the 60s and perhaps 70s. Friday looks to be one of those days where our high is early in the day and temperatures fall the rest of the day. We should start the day in the 60s, then fall through the 50s, and likely end up in the 40s by the evening.

WINTER TEMPS RETURN: Behind the front, much colder air returns to Alabama and that means more freezing temperatures. Temperatures next weekend look to return to the 40s for highs with 20s for lows and the weekend should feature more sun than clouds.

Have a great day!

Ryan