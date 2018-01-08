Crimson Tide Fans Ready to Roll

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Bama fans are fired up about their beloved Crimson Tide football team playing for another national championship.

Tide fans are pumped about taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the title game of the college football playoff.

The Bulldogs are led by former Alabama assistant coach and Saban protege’ Kirby Smart.

But Bama fans say the Tide has just what it takes to bring another championship back home to Title town.

“Its that defense, that Alabama defense,” said Lee Cunningham.

“You can pass the ball a little bit on Alabama but once they get crunk up, you just about can write that down as a win.”

A victory will make the Alabama the winner of 17 national championships. And take Nick Saban’s total as a coach to six.