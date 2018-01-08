John Longshore Gives Game Day Analysis for National Championship

by Alabama News Network Staff, (BI) Bilbo

Our Alabama News Network coverage of the National Championship Game in Atlanta wouldn’t be complete without hearing from our sports analyst John Longshore, who is eagerly awaiting kickoff along with everyone else.

Longshore will be watching to see whether Alabama’s experience in playing in front of a national audience in big games will give the Crimson Tide the edge over Georgia, which hasn’t won a title since 1980.

Longshore has made his prediction. He says Bama will win 27-17 over the Dawgs.