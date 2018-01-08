A Little Warmer This Week

by Shane Butler

The Arctic express has shut off and we get a chance to thaw out this week. Daytime temps will be warming into the 60s with lower 70s possible Thursday afternoon. What’s really nice is we avoid the freezing mark until Saturday morning. Can’t promise much sunshine the next few days but at least it will be warmer. Moisture will continue to stream into the state and this will make us keep the chance for showers in the forecast. Basically, skies will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers working through the area. Later in the week, a cold front will be approaching the deep south. This boundary will stir up another round of rain and then usher in colder air behind its passage. Friday looks cloudy and wet but then clearing and turning cold overnight into early Saturday. A few spots will be flirting with the freezing mark that morning. Fortunately, the moisture will have departed to our east, so we don’t see a wintry precipitation threat at this point. The rest of the upcoming weekend looks sunny but colder with highs only managing 40s and lows back down into the 20s.