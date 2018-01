Montgomery Woman Faces Murder Charge in Deadly Accident

by Darryl Hood

Montgomery Police have charged 34-year-old Tonia Hinson with murder in a deadly single car crash.

28-year-old Dominique Mosby, a passenger in the car, was killed.

The crash happened Friday. Investigators say the car the women were traveling in was heading north on Woodley Road when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

According to MPD, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Hinson, the driver, was arrested after being released from the hospital.