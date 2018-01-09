A Brief January Thaw

by Shane Butler

Our January thaw is underway but it’s not going to last too long. Another round of cold air is set to move into the region this weekend. In the mean time, temps will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday. Overnight lows won’t be all that bad with mid to upper 50s sticking around through Friday morning. Sky conditions will go from clouds to sun at times but there will be occasional showers mixed in as well. The better chance for rain activity will come on Friday. Looks like a cloudy and wet day area wide. The rain moves out just in time for the weekend but the cold air rushes in and despite sunshine, temps won’t warm a whole lot. Daytime highs will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s while overnight its upper 20s to lower 30s. The next round of colder weather will linger into the middle of next week. Suggesting you should enjoy this milder weather before it gets away from us.