Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Statue to be Built in Montgomery

by Andrew James

After years of work, the city of Montgomery will be erecting a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mayor Todd Strange confirmed the announcement Tuesday on Alabama News Network This Morning.

One issue has been funding the project, but Reverend Cromwell Handy says it is fully funded now. He says that the city of Montgomery, the County and the Governor have all helped fund the project. The statue will be located out front of Dexter King Memorial Baptist Church. Mayor Strange says an artist has been selected and they are now looking at renderings for the statue.

“It will mean a great deal not only for people today but for those in the future, our young people who have not experienced it in a particular way, but only heard about it or read about it in books,” explained Reverend Handy.

Officials weren’t able to release more details about the project. A formal announcement will be made next Monday.