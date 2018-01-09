Gov. Ivey Gives State of the State Address

by Ellis Eskew

This was the first State of the State Governor Kay Ivey has given since she took office nine months ago.

She talked about steadying the ship of state. Gov. Ivey says the economy is performing well. Unemployment is at its lowest in a decade with revenues up.

One of the main things she announced was pay raises for teachers and state workers.

“Tonight, I am proposing a pay raise for all teachers and state employees. Every day, we depend on state employees. Whether it’s a state trooper patrolling our highways, a teacher staying late to help a struggling student, or a social worker rescuing an abused child, quality state employees are essential to good government. It is long-past time for us to honor their service with better pay,” said Gov. Ivey.

Gov. Ivey wants to bring more state troopers on the road and corrections officers.

She talked about plans to improve the prison system and increase communication systems in rural areas.

She also unveiled a new school for the state.

“I am announcing the formation of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, which will be based in Huntsville. This school will prepare some of the state’s highest achieving students to enter the growing fields of cyber technology and engineering,” said Gov. Ivey.

The Governor also wants to focus on education and fully fund K-12 with additional funds for higher education and Pre-K.

She also announced Kimber Firearms will be building a 38 million facility in Troy, creating 366 new jobs.