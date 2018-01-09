Troy Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

by Lillie Dunn

Eric Dwayne Henderson, 36, of Troy was arrested Thursday, January 04, 2018 at approximately 7:50 pm.

Henderson is charged with 4th degree Theft of Property, Giving a False Name to Law Enforcement, and 3rd degree Resisting Arrest and Escape.

Officers responded to Wal-Mart at approximately 7:40 pm in reference to shoplifting. As officers arrived on scene they were met by Wal-Mart personnel who advised that a black male wearing blue jeans and a black jacket pushed a shopping cart with over $350.00 worth of merchandise past the registers without paying.

As Wal-Mart personnel confronted the subject near the entrance he abandoned the merchandise and ran out of the store toward Kervin Drive.

Officers located the subject near Zaxbys and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The information provided to Police by the suspect was checked through NCIC and returned with several warrants.

It was at this time that the suspect advised officers that he had provided a false name. The new information was checked through NCIC and returned a felony warrant issued by the Alabama Department of Corrections and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued by the Troy Municipal Court.

Henderson’s identity was confirmed and he was placed under arrest on the existing warrants. As officers led Henderson to the patrol car for transport Henderson snatched away from officers and again ran from officers on foot; this time in handcuffs.

After a second foot pursuit Henderson was caught and secured in a patrol car. Henderson was transported back to Wal-Mart where he was positively identified as the suspect in the theft.

Henderson was then transported to the Troy City Jail where he made bond on the 4th degree misdemeanor charges of Theft of Property, Giving False Name to Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, 3rd degree Attempted Burglary and 3rd degree Criminal Mischief.

Henderson was then transported to and incarcerated in the Pike County Jail for Escape 3rd Degree (Class C felony) where he remains on a $2500.00 bond.

A hold was also placed on Henderson for the outstanding warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections for probation violation.