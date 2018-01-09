Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Clanton Woman

by Lillie Dunn

A two-vehicle crash Monday, Jan. 8, has claimed the life of a Clanton woman.

Amy Marie Haley, 37, was killed when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail before being struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup.

Haley, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries. The crash occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Interstate 65 at the 203 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Clanton.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.