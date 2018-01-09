Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Clanton Woman

Lillie Dunn,
Posted:
Updated:

by Lillie Dunn

A two-vehicle crash Monday, Jan. 8, has claimed the life of a Clanton woman.

Amy Marie Haley, 37, was killed when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail before being struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup.

Haley, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries. The crash occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Interstate 65 at the 203 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Clanton.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Related Posts

Gov. Ivey Gives State of the State Address
What Voters Want to See This Legislative Session
New Toyota-Mazda Factory to be Built in Alabama
Tide’s National Football Playoff Championshi...