What Voters Want to See This Legislative Session

by Danielle Wallace

What is the top concern for Alabamians as lawmakers get back to work?

The children’s health insurance program better known as all kids in Alabama.

“I hope they take care of chip. Even if the federal government doesn’t. Hopefully they will,” says Charles Stuart.

Temporary funding has allowed the program to continue. But some people are concerned about how long that funding will last.

“The temporary solution needs to be made permanent. It’s no joke that sick children need to be taken care of and if the parents don’t have enough money-the state has enough money to take care of them. This country has enough money to take care of them,” says Henry Walker.

Also when it comes to Alabama’s children.

“I think the most important thing to tackle is public education in general-how we approach, how schools are funded,” says Neil Osuch.

Voters say…Funding for public education is needed for teachers and students.

“The things that you learn in school-particularly at a young age, I think has the greatest impact on someone’s life. I think that the things that you learn in school are tools that can be used the rest of your life so public education for kids that are in elementary school, I think is important,” says Osuch.

Another issue that voters are hoping lawmakers tackle? The state’s prison system. In the past overcrowding has become a big concern. This year, improving mental health in prisons is on the table.

But some voters believe state’s prison system needs to be looked a lot closer.

“Just the general treatment of inmates. I’m an attorney-I don’t do criminal law. I’ve done a little in the past but my god the prisons are just horrible,” says Walker.

Voters say, it’s those concerns that have them looking to lawmakers for change.