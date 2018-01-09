Warmer Temps, but Clouds and Showers Remain

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-THURSDAY: A warming trend will continue to headline our forecast. Today we rise into the lower 60s, upper 60s Wednesday, and lower 70s Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy on these three days with some risk of scattered showers, but nothing too heavy or widespread and most of the shower activity should be down across the southern portions of the state.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: A surface low is expected to move right over Alabama Friday, bringing widespread rain and storms to the state. Doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issues this go round, but certainly there will be some storms. Temperatures could begin to fall by afternoon as colder air is pulled down on the back side of the low, and there is a chance rain could briefly change to light snow Friday night before ending. For the moment it doesn’t look like a high impact event, but this is still five days out and we will keep an eye on model trends. Then, on Saturday, cold Arctic air settles in with a clearing sky and highs only in the 40s with a chilly north wind.

SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK: Sunday will be sunny but cold; we begin the day around 20 degrees, followed by a high in the low 40s. Pretty much the same kind of weather Monday, followed by a mid-week warm-up. Looks like the next chance of rain will come around Wednesday

Have a great day!

Ryan