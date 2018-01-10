Senator Doug Jones Applauds Toyota-Mazda Selecting Huntsville for New $1.4 Billion Manufacturing Plant

by Jonathan Thomas

Washington D.C. – Automakers Toyota and Mazda today announced they will invest $1.4 billion dollars to create a new manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The new plant, which is expected to be operational in 2021, will create 4,000 jobs.

“The Toyota and Mazda decision to select Huntsville as the new location for their joint auto plant is both a testament to Northern Alabama’s exceptional advanced manufacturing workforce and further proof that choosing common ground over divisiveness will drive business to our state,” said Senator Jones. “Today’s announcement is a tremendous step forward for Alabama’s growing technology sector and our ability to recruit quality businesses in the future. We must build on this momentum, and continue to focus our efforts on issues that affect hard-working Alabamians like creating good-paying jobs and providing students with the tools to attain them.”

Twelve states were initially in competition for the plant before the selection was narrowed down to just Alabama and North Carolina. The 4,000 new jobs will provide a boost to the already 57,000-strong auto-making workforce in the state. The new facility is also expected to produce around 300,000 vehicles a year.