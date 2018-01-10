Centennial Hill Nightclub Killer Sentenced to 85 Years

Rapper Doe B and Troy University student, Kimberly Johnson, were killed in a nightclub shooting back in 2013.
Doe B, whose real name was Glenn Thomas, had signed with rapper T.I.’s Atlanta-based group, “Grand Hustle”. Kimberly Jonson was a junior social work major and celebrating her 21st birthday on the night she was killed.
A third person, Tim Hamilton also died from gunshot injuries. Hamilton died in the hospital.
Two suspects were charged with the murders: Jason McWilliams and Darius Thomas.
The Centennial Hill Bar and Grill was closed after the shootings when the city refused to issue a liquor license.

