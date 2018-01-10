A Couple of Very Warm Days

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/THURSDAY: The warming trend will continue these two days as upper 60s are back for most of us this afternoon, and then lower 70s will show up on the maps Thursday. Unfortunately, we are just not going to be seeing much sun these days, with the small risk of a passing shower or two at just about anytime. Also. this warm up will be short-lived as much colder air arrives to end the week.

FRIDAY’S FALLING TEMPS: Rain becomes widespread across the state Friday as a cold front passes through; rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely, but there is no risk of severe storms. Temperatures will go the wrong way through the day as we begin the day in the 60s ,falling through the 50s into the 40s, and potentially reaching the 30s by the evening. Plus our winds should be quite blustery out of the north as well, helping drive in the new surge of cold it.

MORE WINTER WEATHER MISCHIEF?: Not here of course, but in portions of North Alabama, there is a chance the some rain could change to light snow Friday night over the northern third of Alabama as cold air continues to rush in behind the cold front. Any accumulation should be confined to far North Alabama, near the Tennessee border, and even there amounts should be pretty light with limited impact.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be breezy and very cold with a clearing sky; most Alabama communities won’t get out of the 40s with a north wind of 10-20 mph. Sunday will feature a good supply of sunshine and the low early Sunday will be in the lower ti mid 20s, while highs will be in the mid 40s. Monday morning will be another cold one with upper teens and lower and mid 20s, followed by upper 40s to lower 50s Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A weak clipper system will pull down more cold air on Tuesday, with 40s for highs and 20s for lows through midweek. Towards the end of the week temperatures moderate as moisture levels increase with some rain showers late Thursday or Friday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan