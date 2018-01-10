Deatsvillle Woman Charged With Having Sex With a Minor

by Lillie Dunn

A Deatsville woman is facing multiple charges after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old child.

Jennifer Rose Ingram, 31, is charged with three counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

Reports show Ingram having a sexual relationship with the child during the months of November and December.

Ingram admitted to investigators that the victim consumed some of her prescribed medication and alcoholic beverages while at her home.

Ingram was transported to the Autauga County Metro Jail on Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $65,000.