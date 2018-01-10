Local Cancer Patient Shares Journey in her Artwork

by Ellis Eskew

Kelly Parvin was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago. She is showing her artwork at a Montgomery gallery. She says her abstract art comes from her own battle. And she hopes it will have an impact on others struggling with their own battles as well.

“Me having cancer is not really any more or less a trauma than someone going through divorce or anxiety or the loss of a job. And these are all things that really impact our lives and I just felt that communicating the intensity and importance of the these feelings was something I wanted to bring forward in my artwork,” said Parvin.

If you’d like to stop by and see Kelly Parvin’s artwork, she will be having a reception

at the Armory Learning Arts Center in the Anita Folmar Gallery Thursday, January 11 from 5 to 8 pm.