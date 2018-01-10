MPD Investigating Deadly Shooting

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 2300 block of Highland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Charles Jones who had been shot. Jones was taken to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say they found illegal drugs and cash at the scene and are calling this an “apparent drug-related shooting.” So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-

STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.