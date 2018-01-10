People Concerned About Deadly Shootings in Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

Three deadly shootings in Montgomery have claimed the lives of four people and it has people concerned.

“My prayers and thoughts for Montgomery is that we really wake up. It’s like a wake up call and we need to try to pursue other ways to resolve conflict,” says Bessie Berry.

“There’s a lot of people that are disconnected, a lot of kids that are lacking structure and someone to lead them and guide them in other ways so it breaks my heart of families,” says Laurie Rodgers.

While all the shootings are fatal, Montgomery Police say only one-a shooting on Highland Avenue Wednesday night, is ruled a homicide and that the two other shootings are death investigations. However, District Attorney Daryl Bailey says they are all homicides.

“We need to get these guns out of the hands of convicted felons. These folks that are walking around that do not need guns, shouldn’t have guns legally,” says Bailey.

Bailey says there are plans in the works with the federal government and the chief of police to tackle crimes. One of his main concerns is education.

“What statistics show me is that kids are in school and they get an education they are a lot less likely to commit a crime,” says Bailey.

“We need to come together and stop all the killing because we have children coming up-they are our future and we all need to commit together as a community,” says Frederick Boone.

Some people believe Montgomery Police need to focus in on the hot spots when it comes to crime locations.

“What’s going to happen is the city is going to arm itself. People are going to protect themselves and we have that constitutional right. It’s a sad thing that in Montgomery that we have to think about protecting ourselves, families, and community,” says Dan Faber.

Last year, there were more than 40 homicides in Montgomery.