Selma Police Investigate City’s First Murder of 2018

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of 2018.

Lt. Tory Neely says a California man was found shot to death at around 6:30 Tuesday night on the 2500 block of Summerfield Road.

Neely says the victim has been identified as 32 year old Michael Stone.

Neely says Stone was shot multiple times and a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the house.

“As far as we can tell, looks like robbery was the possible motive,” said Neely.

“We can tell you that there was several drug items inside the residence that was also recovered, so I don’t know if it was a bad drug connection or a home invasion robbery. We’re still checking into those details at this time.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find whoever is responsible, call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.